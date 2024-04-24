Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 4/24/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says we're in for another beautiful, mostly sunny, dry day with highs in the low 80s. The breeze will pick up as we head into the weekend. More: https://cbsloc.al/3Uwv10X
