South Florida Weather for Tuesday 6/11/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says a NEXT Alert has been issued through Friday. Waves of rain, some with heavy downpours, will move over South Florida in the coming days. There is the potential for flooding in some areas.
