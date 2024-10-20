Watch CBS News

South Florida weather for Sunday 10/20/24 6:30 PM

CBS Miami NEXT meteorologist Dave Warren shows the path of Hurricane Oscar, which made landfall in Cuba and is headed to the Bahamas. In South Florida, it was a pleasant day though there were showers in the early evening in Miami-Dade County.
