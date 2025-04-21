Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 4/21/2025 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the afternoon will remain warm and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 80s. There's a high risk of rip currents along our beaches due to the gusty winds.
