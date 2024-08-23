Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 8/23/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says with an east breeze, we will likely see rain roll in during the morning hours, earlier than the last few days. This weekend the chance of rain increases due to a tropical wave.
