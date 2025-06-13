Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 6/13/2025 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Friday afternoon, but it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. The weekend will be hot and hazy.
