South Florida Roots shine as Canes and Indiana Stars chase national championship in Miami As the Canes and Indiana prepare for Monday night’s national title clash, the spotlight isn’t just on the players—it’s on the South Florida coaches and youth football fields that shaped them. CBS News Miami’s Mike Cugno reports from the newly renovated Walt Frazier Park, where many of these college stars got their start. Discover how local legends, community pride, and the region’s football culture are fueling this championship moment in Miami Gardens.