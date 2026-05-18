South Florida lights up for Haitian Flag Day: Community celebrates culture and freedom Red and blue flags wave across South Florida as Haitians celebrate Haitian Flag Day with vibrant festivities, food, and music. CBS News Miami’s Tania Francois reports live from Little Haiti, where Chef Creole hosts a lively event honoring the flag’s history and the spirit of freedom it represents—not just for Haitians, but for communities worldwide. Join the celebration and experience the pride and unity of Haitian Flag Day!