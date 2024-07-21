Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 7/21/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Cindy Preszler says another heat advisory is in effect for Sunday, as everyone from Broward County to the Florida Keys could get feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.
