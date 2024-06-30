Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 6/30/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says to expect upper-low to higher rain chances as showers and storms push inland for Sunday afternoon, and she shares the latest on Hurricane Beryl as it approaches the Caribbean.
