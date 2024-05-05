Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 5/5/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says Sunday will be warm and breezy for any Cinco de Mayo events you may be attending, and expect temperatures to creep up as we head into the work week.
