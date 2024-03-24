Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/24/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says South Florida is done with the rain Sunday as most of the weekend was a washout due to wet and windy conditions. But, expect rain showers to return later this week.
