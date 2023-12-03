Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 12/3/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says as Miami tied with its record heat on Saturday, Sunday will continue the warming trend before a cold front brings down temperatures by mid-week.
