South Florida 6:30 p.m. Weather Forecast 7/7/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect a few rain storms to recharge on Sunday evening before they get pushed inland and die down. Also, he details the heat advisory in effect for Monday.
