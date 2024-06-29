Watch CBS News

South Florida 6 p.m. Weather Forecast 6/29/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect inland storms to end overnight but prepare for rain for Sunday ahead of the Florida Panthers' parade of champions and details what you should know about Hurricane Beryl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.