Watch CBS News

South Florida 12 p.m. Weather Forecast 9/13/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect high temperatures for Friday as South Florida is under another heat advisory, but prepare for the possibility of storms to develop later in the afternoon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.