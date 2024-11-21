Watch CBS News

South Florida 12 p.m. Weather Forecast 11/21/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect a chill in the air to come through South Florida as we head into Thursday evening as a northwestern breeze brings in colder temperatures.
