Watch CBS News

South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 7/4/2024

CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says to expect some pop-up storms to appear on Friday afternoon as the heat advisory for South Florida continues through the evening, as he continues tracking Hurricane Beryl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.