South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 6/8/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect the Saharan dust to move out from South Florida's skies going into the work week, with showers and storms pushing inland. But, expect rain chances to return next week.
