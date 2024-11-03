Watch CBS News

South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 11/3/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect some gusty conditions overnight as a breeze continues to bring some showers to the area, with the chance of rain to come on Election Day Tuesday.
