South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 11/16/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect a breeze to bring cooler temperatures overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with the possibility of a little moisture coming to the area.
