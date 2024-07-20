Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 7/20/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Cindy Preszler says South Florida is under another heat advisory for Saturday as humidity could bring temperatures up into the triple digits in Broward, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.