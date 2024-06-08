Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 6/8/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Cindy Preszler says to expect some hit-and-miss showers and storms for Saturday, but nothing too severe. However, expect better rain chances coming next week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.