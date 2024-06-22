Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 6/22/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect passing showers and storms with an eastern breeze for Saturday that will continue for Sunday before the wind changes and brings back some heat.
