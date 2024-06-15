Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 6/15/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says Saturday will be gray and gloomy with some light rain after South Florida faced heavy downpours and flooding earlier this week, and shares which areas are still under a flood watch.
