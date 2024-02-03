Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 2/3/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says Saturday will have beautiful conditions across South Florida but be prepared for high chances of rain going into Sunday as thunderstorms return in the morning.
