South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 12/2/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says parts of South Florida, especially Miami, could be seeing record heat for a warm and humid Saturday, and to expect higher temperatures going into Monday.
