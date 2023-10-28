Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 10/28/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says surf conditions are still rough for those looking to get out onto the water on this breezy and windy Saturday. Also, she says to expect a few storms starting Sunday and Monday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.