Showers return to South Florida: NEXT Weather tracks overnight rain and Monday morning storms Always tracking, always alerting—this is Next Weather. After a steamy weekend, showers move across South Florida, bringing early morning rain and the chance for thunderstorms. See live radar updates, get the latest on what to expect for your Monday morning commute, and stay prepared with expert forecasts from Meteorologist Dave Warren. Plus, don’t miss our special coverage as NOAA releases the 2026 Hurricane Season Outlook and tips to keep your family safe this season.