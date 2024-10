Ship's captain airlifted after fall Near Port Miami Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday assisted the captain of a 250-foot ship who had suffered a bad fall and was in need of medical attention outside Government Cut, the large inlet leading to the PortMiami. He was hoisted onto a helicopter and taken to Jackson Memorial Rider Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ship is registered out of New Orleans.