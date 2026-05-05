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Sentencing underway for teen who fatally stabbed Miami high school football star

A year and a half after Miami Northwestern football standout Kim Lawler was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jae Carollo Malik, the now 18-year-old is facing a judge in Miami. Malik, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, spoke in court as Lawler’s parents urged the judge to issue the maximum 30-year sentence. The defense is seeking youthful offender status, while the state recommends 20 years in prison. The judge’s decision is expected tonight.
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