Sen. Ashley Moody stumbles when asked about role in Hope Florida scandal Voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be asked to continue a special property tax that supplements teacher salaries and helps fund school security. The tax has been in effect since 2018 and must be renewed every 4 years. In 2022, it passed in Miami-Dade County with 65 percent of the vote and in Broward County with 57 percent of the vote. But Sen. Ashley Moody, who was attorney general at the time of the transfer, appeared unprepared to answer questions about her role amid it all. More