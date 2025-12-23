Residents say donut factory odor has become overwhelming Residents in Haverhill, Massachusetts, say the constant smell drifting from a local donut factory has become overwhelming, with some describing the aroma as heavy and nonstop for months. Their complaints come as the factory seeks permits to store large amounts of diesel fuel in above‑ground tanks, raising additional concerns about air quality in the surrounding neighborhood. A city council member says health inspectors will review the plant before the issue comes back up for discussion.