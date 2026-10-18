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Race for Florida CFO gets heated as Annette Taddeo takes aim at Blaise Ingoglia

The state’s Chief Financial Officer isn’t a particularly glamourous or high-profile position. The job of the CFO is to is to make sure state dollars are going where they are supposed to go. The CFO is required to perform audits, especially when the Governor uses no-bid contracts. And he has the power to investigate fraud by insurance companies. In July 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Blaise Ingoglia to the position after the former CFO, Jimmy Patronis, was elected to Congress. Ingoglia was one of DeSantis’s closest and most loyal allies in the Florida Senate. And since being appointed, Ingoglia has travelled in lockstep with the Governor. The one time Ingoglia tried to differ with the Governor, the Governor publicly slapped him down.
1h ago (10:26)
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