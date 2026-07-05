Northwest Miami-Dade street takeovers under investigation Authorities are investigating two illegal street takeovers in Northwest Miami-Dade. One incident left a deputy with minor burns after a firework was launched at them during an arrest attempt on NW 77th Court, while suspects fled the scene. In a separate takeover at North Fifth Street and 76th Avenue, three people were injured, and the driver responsible escaped in a black pickup truck with front-end damage. Police are asking for tips as the investigation unfolds.