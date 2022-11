Norland High School wins over Booker T. Washington, 14-7, in the playoffs tonight at Traz Powell Field.

High School Football Report: Norland vs. Booker T. Washington Norland High School wins over Booker T. Washington, 14-7, in the playoffs tonight at Traz Powell Field.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On