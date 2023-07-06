Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 7/6/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says afternoon highs will be in the low 90s but "feel like" temps will range from 105-109 degrees. A Heat Advisory issued for Miami-Dade, Broward from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More: https://cbsloc.al/3ppJeQQ
