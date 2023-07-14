Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 7/14/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says as we head into the weekend highs will remain above normal, in the low to mid-90s, and it will feel like the 100s. Scattered storms possible every afternoon. More: https://cbsloc.al/3JYGHUv
