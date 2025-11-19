Miami police honor 10 students for courage and responsibility Ten Miami students were honored by the City of Miami Police Department for acts of courage and responsibility, chosen from more than 850 nominees. Their actions included reporting dangerous situations, preventing self‑harm, and helping during medical emergencies. One seventh grader kept her school safe by reporting a classmate with a taser. The students were celebrated with prizes such as tablets, Zoo Miami tickets, Marlins tickets, and free pizza.