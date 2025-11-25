Watch CBS News

Miami mayoral debate: Gonzalez, Higgins discuss leadership, department head accountability

In the CBS News Miami mayoral debate, former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former City Manager Emilio González discussed how they would approach the city administration they inherit, including decisions about the police chief and department directors. The candidates emphasized setting a new tone in City Hall, evaluating leaders individually, and fostering innovation to improve services for residents.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue