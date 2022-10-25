Watch CBS News

Miami-Dade Police visit girl battling cancer

Gabby, 6, is battling a rare form of brain cancer. Her father is an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department. Co-workers organized a caravan to drive through her neighborhood bringing gifts including baskets, teddy bears and toys.
