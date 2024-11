Miami Beach takes back key to city from Sean "Diddy" Combs Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy, was given a May 2025 trial date by a judge in New York. According to the indictment, Combs allegedly abused women for years as associates and employees kept quiet and allegedly helped. Victims were allegedly blackmailed or silenced through violence.