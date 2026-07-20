Man killed in Lauderhill apartment shooting; police searching for suspect A man was shot and killed at the Yellow Pointe apartment complex in Lauderhill, leaving residents shaken after hearing a barrage of gunfire Sunday night. Witnesses say they saw someone fleeing the scene as police arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene. Investigators continue searching for the shooter and are asking anyone with information to contact Lauderhill Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers.