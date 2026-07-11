Man charged with attacking South Florida mother, child A suspect has been arrested in the attack on a woman and her 12-year-old son with disabilities on Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale police say. Police have charged Hutch Benjamin, 44, with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The attack occurred in a parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 5th Avenue. The mother, who identified herself only as Chrissy, said the assailant approached them from behind and began yelling at her son.