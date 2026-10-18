Lucia Baez Geller says community needs to move past opponent amid his own scandals Lucia Baez Geller, the former Miami Dade School Board member who is running to unseat Republican Fabian Basabe in House District 106, says it is time for the community to move on from the myriad scandals that have surrounded her opponent. “People really want someone who's going to be focused on their issues right now,” she told CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede during Sunday’s edition of Facing South Florida. “There are a number of situations in our district where people are being priced out of their homes. Seniors have to choose between medicine and paying their mortgages. So, they need someone that's going be focused their issues, not on their own legal woes.” And Fabian Basabe is certainly beset by legal woes. More