Long lines and canceled flights: South Florida airports hit hard by shutdown and spring break rush Travelers at Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports are facing long lines, hundreds of canceled flights, and major delays after TSA workers missed their first full paycheck due to the partial government shutdown. The chaos is made worse by spring break crowds and bad weather, leaving many stranded and frustrated. Experts urge flyers to book with the right credit card for extra protection and to give themselves plenty of time at the airport, as the situation can change quickly. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports live with tips on what travelers can do if their flights are impacted.