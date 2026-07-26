Lawsuits claim ballot language for proposed Florida property tax amendment is "misleading" Earlier this year, the Florida legislature approved the language for the "Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes" amendment, which will be on the ballot in November. Several lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks to block the initiative, arguing that the ballot language and even the title are misleading. CBS Miami's Jim DeFede spoke to former Republican State Senator Jeff Brandes, president of the Florida Policy Project, who is behind one of those lawsuits.