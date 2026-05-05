Judge to decide fate of teen in fatal stabbing of Miami high school athlete Sentencing is underway today for Jahara Malik, 18, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her 17-year-old boyfriend, Miami Northwestern Senior High football player Yahkeim "Keimo" Lollar, in December 2024. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Christine Hernandez will decide Malik's fate, with possible outcomes ranging from probation or four years as a youthful offender, up to 30 years in state prison. WARNING: This video contains disturbing surveillance recordings of violence.