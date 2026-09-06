Hope Florida scandal fallout persists The story surrounding the grand jury's findings on the Hope Florida Foundation took another turn last week when Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat, held a news conference to say she had heard Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier were planning to remove her from office, just as DeSantis had several years earlier. This time, she said she believed she knew why they were out to get her. She claimed it was because she had instructed her staff to begin reviewing the diversion of $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, money that eventually was used for political purposes.