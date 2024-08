Happening Now: Incarcerated Florida kids, lab meat lawsuit, Boar's Head latest A new report suggests Florida is one of 13 states that give prosecutors unrestricted power to try children as adults without getting a judge's signoff. Meanwhile, a "lab-grown" meat manufacturer has filed a lawsuit challenging a new Florida law that bans its sale. And, a Hollywood Publix that sold Boar's Head deli meat is now being named in a lawsuit.